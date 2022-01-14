 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: Central Linn girls stay undefeated in league play

Maya Rowland had 18 points Thursday in Central Linn’s 43-24 win at Lowell in Central Valley Conference girls basketball.

Ashlei Ramirez added nine points, Ryleigh Nofziger eight and Bri Beauchamp six for the fourth-ranked Cobras.

Central Linn (9-2, 4-0) hosts Monroe on Saturday.

Other scores: Scio 40, Santiam 37; Monroe 41, Jefferson 39; Triangle Lake 55, Alsea 23

Boys basketball

Nathan Marshall had six points and Gavin Aguilar and Camden Cyrus added four apiece in West Albany’s 59-24 loss at second-ranked Silverton.

The Bulldogs (2-10, 0-4) host Corvallis on Monday.

Other scores: South Albany 62, Dallas 57; Jefferson 73, Monroe 66

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

