Prep basketball roundup: Corvallis boys hold off West Albany

Kellen Sullivan had 19 points Monday to lead Corvallis to a 54-50 win at West Albany in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

Owen Sahnow added 12 points and Karsten Sullivan 11 for the Spartans.

Nathan Marshall had 18 points, including 14 of 15 at the free-throw line, for West Albany. Teammate Jeffrey Hunt chipped in 15 points for the Bullodgs.

West trailed 49-33 after three quarters but outscored Corvallis 17-5 in the fourth after the Spartans shot 3 of 11 on free throws in the period.

Both teams play again Thursday, Corvallis (7-6, 2-3) at home against Lebanon and West t Albany (2-11, 0-5) at North Salem.

Other scores: Lebanon 56, South Albany 52; Stayton 69, Sweet Home 27; De La Salle North Catholic 62, Santiam Christian 44; Dayton 55, Harrisburg 47; Alsea 50, Falls City 40

Girls basketball

Jenny Traw had nine points and 12 rebounds Monday as fourth-ranked Harrisburg improved to 15-1 overall with a 43-39 overtime win against visiting Dayton at the MLK Yoda Tournament.

Haidyn Bucher and Ali Holland added eight points apiece, Holli Hill seven points and 14 rebounds, Emmalee Smathers six points and Delaney Buzzard five points and four assists.

The Eagles open Mountain Valley Conference play Wednesday at home against La Pine.

Other scores: Lebanon 64, South Albany 29; Stayton 53, Sweet Home 37; Santiam Christian 53, Douglas 47

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net

