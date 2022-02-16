Prep basketball roundup: Dewey, CV boys top Corvallis

Noah Dewey had 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting Tuesday to lead second-ranked Crescent Valley High to a 63-47 home win against Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Rocco McClave added 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Raiders. Jake Leibelt had six points, 14 rebounds and four assists, Cooper Wakefield 10 points and Adam Temesgen was credited with his best all-around defensive game of the season.

Trey Johnson had 15 points with three 3-pointers and Karsten Sullivan 12 points for the Spartans.

CV pulled away in the middle two quarters, outscoring Corvallis 30-16 to lead by 16.

Both teams next play on Friday, CV (17-4, 11-1) at Dallas and Corvallis (11-9, 6-6) hosting West Albany.

Silverton 62, West Albany 25

Aidan Davis had eight points and Austin Simmons four in the Bulldogs’ Mid-Willamette home loss to the third-ranked Foxes.

West (5-17, 3-10) plays at Corvallis on Friday.

Other boys basketball scores: Dallas 64, South Albany 53 (OT); Philomath 50, Sisters 32; Oakland 42, Monroe 32

Girls basketball

Fifth-ranked West Albany got a 54-49 win at No. 2 Silverton.

Coupled with Crescent Valley’s loss to Corvallis, West pulled into a tie for first with CV in the conference standings while also handing Silverton (14-4, 8-2) its second conference defeat.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 10-2) play Corvallis at home on Friday before hosting Silverton on Monday.

Other girls basketball scores: South Albany 54, Dallas 35; Philomath 52, Sisters 16; Jefferson 56, Regis 46; Mapleton 33, Alsea 21

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

