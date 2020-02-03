Prep basketball roundup: Harrisburg teams split at Creswell

Harrisburg got a 47-32 win at Creswell on Monday in Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball.
The Eagles (16-5, 5-3) plays Friday at Santiam Christian.
Pleasant Hill 52, Santiam Christian 45
The Eagles lost the Mountain Valley road game.
Aliyah Atkins and Shea Carley each had seven rebounds and Sophey Roberts added four steals.
SC (15-5, 5-2) host Creswell on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Creswell defeated visiting Harrisburg 75-52 in a Mountain Valley game.
The Eagles (11-10, 3-5) next play Friday at Santiam Christian.
Pleasant Hill 50, Santiam Christian 29
The Eagles lost a Mountain Valley road game.
Joe MaQatish had 12 points and seven rebounds and Koby Williamson nine points and nine rebounds for the Eagles.
SC (11-8, 3-4) hosts Creswell on Wednesday.