Prep basketball roundup: Playoff berths up for grabs

There is still plenty at stake in Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball with just over a week to go in the regular season.

While Silverton (19-3, 13-1) has already wrapped up the conference title, and Lebanon (14-6, 10-3) has a firm hold on second, four teams will be in contention for the league’s final two automatic playoff bids.

West Albany (15-7, 9-5) sits in third place after securing a pair of wins last week. The Bulldogs will host Lebanon on Tuesday before traveling to Dallas on Thursday.

Central (11-10, 8-5) is in fourth place entering the week, which leaves Corvallis (15-7, 8-6) and Crescent Valley (12-10, 7-6) on the outside looking in at the moment. Corvallis suffered a one-point loss to West last week, but the Spartans have a chance to work their way back into the playoff picture Friday when they travel to Central for their only game of the week.

Crescent Valley, meanwhile, will likely need to win its final three games to have a chance at leapfrogging both Central and Corvallis. The Raiders will face Dallas on the road Tuesday and host Lebanon on Friday.