Prep basketball roundup: Santiam Christian teams sweep La Pine

Santiam Christian swept visiting La Pine in a pair of 3A Mountain Valley Conference basketball games Monday, with the boys winning 46-38 and the girls 55-17.
The fifth-ranked Eagles boys team (15-6, 5-0) has won five straight games and eight of their last nine. They play at No. 7 Pleasant Hill on Friday.
The sixth-ranked SC girls (15-6, 4-1) have won six of their last seven and also play at Pleasant Hill on Friday.
Other girls basketball score: Scio 55, Blanchet Catholic 36
