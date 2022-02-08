Prep basketball roundup: Santiam Christian teams sweep La Pine

Santiam Christian swept visiting La Pine in a pair of 3A Mountain Valley Conference basketball games Monday, with the boys winning 46-38 and the girls 55-17.

The fifth-ranked Eagles boys team (15-6, 5-0) has won five straight games and eight of their last nine. They play at No. 7 Pleasant Hill on Friday.

The sixth-ranked SC girls (15-6, 4-1) have won six of their last seven and also play at Pleasant Hill on Friday.

Other girls basketball score: Scio 55, Blanchet Catholic 36

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

