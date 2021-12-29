Prep basketball roundup: West Albany boys 1-1 at Stayton tournament

West Albany is 1-1 after two of its three games at the Stayton Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs (2-6) defeated Sweet Home 63-36 on Wednesday in the non-bracketed tournament.

Nathan Marshall had 15 points, Jackson Strandy 13 and Brenden Konzelman 11 for West Albany. Strandy and Konzelman had three 3-pointers apiece and the Bulldogs nine in all.

Eddie Martinez had 10 points and Nathan Aker eight for Sweet Home (2-8).

Tuesday, West lost 80-53 to host Stayton. Marshall had 12 points and Strandy 11 for the Bulldogs. Strandy had three 3s in that game as well.

West plays Woodburn at noon Thursday in its final tournament game.

Sweet Home lost 60-27 to North Salem in a Tuesday tournament game. The Huskies take on Valley Catholic at 3 p.m. Thursday to wrap up tournament play.

Girls basketball score (Tuesday): Woodburn 42, Sweet Home 38

