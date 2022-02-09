 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep basketball roundup: West Albany boys beat Dallas

Aidan Davis had 12 points and Justin Marshall 10 Tuesday in West Albany’s 60-45 home win against Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

Davis was 8 of 10 on free throws. Porter Kelley added eight points and Michael Cale seven for the Bulldogs, who led by six after three quarters then pulled away in the fourth.

West (4-16, 2-9) plays at Lebanon on Friday.

Other boys basketball scores: Crescent Valley 65, Lebanon 56; North Salem 62, Corvallis 54; Philomath 71, Woodburn 41; Sisters 50, Sweet Home 25; Pleasant Hill 67, Harrisburg 59 (OT); East Linn Christian 48, Monroe 46; Jefferson 75, Lowell 46; Oakland 50, Central Linn 26

Girls basketball scores: Crescent Valley 55, Lebanon 50; West Albany 67, Dallas 33; Corvallis 71, North Salem 45; Philomath 77, Woodburn 43; Sweet Home 51, Sisters 40; Harrisburg 42, Pleasant Hill 25; Yamhill-Carlton 58, Scio 19; Monroe 51, East Linn Christian 34; Central Linn 32, Oakland 26

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

