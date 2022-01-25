Prep basketball roundup: West Albany boys get first conference win

Nathan Marshall had 12 points Monday to lead West Albany High to a 39-36 home win against Central in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

Michael Cale added 10 points and Jackson Strandy seven for the Bulldogs, who collected their first conference win.

West (3-13, 1-7) plays Friday at Willamette in Eugene in a nonleague game.

Corvallis 63, South Albany 42

The Spartans used a big third quarter to pull away for the MWC road win.

Corvallis had a 25-10 advantage in the third, sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Owen Sahnow, Karsten Sullivan and Kellen Sullivan against the RedHawks’ zone defense.

Karsten Sullivan had a game-high 20 points. Sahnow added 11 points and Trey Johnson 10. DeShawn Gilliam had 13 points for the RedHawks.

Both teams play Thursday. Corvallis (9-6, 4-3) is at Dallas and South (4-10, 3-4) hosts Central.

Silverton 58, Crescent Valley 52

Adam Temesgen had 14 points in the third-ranked Raiders’ road loss to the second-ranked Foxes.

Jake Leibelt and Cooper Wakefield had eight points each for the Raiders. CV (11-4, 5-1) hosts North Salem on Thursday.

Other scores: Lebanon 62, Dallas 45; Monroe 76, Oakridge 20

Girls basketball scores: Lebanon 61, Dallas 29; West Albany 61, Central 48; Corvallis 84, South Albany 27; Yamhill-Carlton 50, Scio 33; Oakridge 45, Monroe 39

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

