Prep basketball: The chase for state playoff berths heats up

The Philomath boys basketball team has made it unscathed through a tough league schedule thus far, and will face its biggest test of the season this week.
The Warriors, 13-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Oregon West Conference, were the No. 2-ranked team in the latest OSAA coaches poll and received a first place vote. On Friday, they will hit the road to face a Woodburn squad that is also undefeated in league play.
Before they get there, though, the Warriors will also have to get through Tuesday’s home matchup with Newport. Philomath secured a tough road win over No. 4 Cascade earlier this season, and two wins this week would give it a foot up in the league title race.
Sweet Home, which sat inside the top 10 of the coaches poll earlier in the season and still received votes in the latest poll, is 0-4 in league play after a grueling schedule. The Huskies have suffered three straight losses to Philomath, Stayton and Cascade, all on the road and all by single digits. Prior to that, they lost to No. 7 Woodburn by four points at home.
The Huskies will hope to find their stride this week with games against Newport and Sisters.
In the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference, West Albany has separated itself as the top team in the area to this point after another strong week. The Bulldogs picked up wins over North Salem and Lebanon last week to improve to 6-1 in league play.
They currently sit one game behind first-place Silverton and two games ahead of South Albany and Crescent Valley, both of which are 4-2.
Girls basketball
After a rocky start to the season, the Crescent Valley delivered two crucial wins last week to keep its postseason hopes alive.
The Raiders, 7-7 on the season and 3-3 in Mid-Willamette Conference play, picked up blowout wins at South Albany and at home against Dallas and now find themselves in sixth place in a hectic league race.
The top four teams in the league automatically qualify for state, and Silverton (13-2, 7-0) has a firm hold on the top spot. Corvallis, Lebanon and Central all own 4-2 records, while West Albany is just behind at 4-3.
This week could be a crucial one in ultimately deciding which teams come away with automatic bids in a conference that is deep with talent. In this week's OSAA coaches poll, six teams from the Mid-Willamette landed in the top 10: Silverton (3), Corvallis (5), Lebanon (6) West Albany (7), Crescent Valley (9) and Central (10).
The Raiders will have two tough road tests as they travel to Lebanon Tuesday and Silverton on Friday.
Corvallis will host Central on Tuesday before traveling to South Albany on Friday, and West Albany will play just once this week — a home game against Dallas on Tuesday. After facing the Raiders on Tuesday, Lebanon will travel to North Salem on Friday.
In Class 4A, Philomath remains undefeated and has not been pushed by any opponent for several weeks. The No. 1-ranked Warriors are 15-0 after cruising to wins over Sisters and Tillamook last week.
This week, they will hope to continue that run against Newport on Tuesday and Woodburn on Friday