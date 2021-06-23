Prep basketball: Unconventional postseason tournaments provide opportunity for local teams

Crescent Valley (9-4, 7-1) and South Albany (9-5, 6-2) are two of the top teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference. But neither will take part in the “culminating” tournament week.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids that are nicked and dinged up,” CV coach Michael Stair said. “And what we were told initially was that the only schedule additions we could make would be two games against Salem-Keizer schools, and we wouldn’t have any sort of option for a tournament. I think a tournament would have been something that would have been more appealing for the kids. ... We have kids that are now getting ready to get back out to baseball and starting to do other things. So we just decided to be done.”

The Mid-Willamette Conference teams are locked into an agreement with the Salem-Keizer schools that was forged at the start of the season. That proved to be helpful in order to provide a full slate of regular season games, but also limited the opportunities for the top MWC teams to play in the postseason.

“Honestly I was hoping to kind of find some games in the area, just with schools nearby,” South Albany coach Tim Matuszak said. “But I was told by my athletic director that we had to play two of the Salem schools this week in some opt-in agreement that had put us in. So that’s why we’re playing Sprague and McNary a second time this week.”