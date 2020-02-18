Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs take early lead, roll to win against Spartans

West Albany High continued to get into its playoff groove Tuesday, taking control of the game early and never giving it back.
The fifth-ranked Bulldogs kept host Corvallis, likely another 5A postseason team, at arm’s length throughout, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter then holding on for a 66-52 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.
Koby Ruiz fueled West’s run to a 35-20 halftime lead with four 3-pointers, three coming in the final 2:09 before the break.
“We’re definitely getting better every single day in practice and in games,” said Ruiz, a senior point guard. “Once we put together our 32-minute game we’re going to be rolling.”
Teammate Luke Killinger scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half to share game-high honors with Corvallis big man Jasper Reinalda.
West (16-5, 11-2) forced seven turnovers by Corvallis (13-8, 8-5) in the first quarter. Ruiz made his first 3-pointer of the game and Justin Henderson a layup late in the period.
The Bulldogs ran into their own turnover problems with six in the second quarter. But they kept the pressure on the home team, leading to four more mistakes by the Spartans, as West increased its lead.
Corvallis could only match Ruiz’s late 3-point trio with four Reinalda free throws, and the Bulldogs were in control at halftime.
“I felt like we needed a spark,” Ruiz said. “I wasn’t planning on hitting some 3s, but my teammates just found me in the right spots. I was open and I hit them.”
The Spartans made a third-quarter run to close within 11 on two Reinalda baskets. But the Bulldogs pushed it back to 15 on two Killinger foul shots and Ruiz’s steal and fastbreak basket.
West would lead by 20 late in the third and Corvallis would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
West post players TJ Zimmermann and Justin Henderson, normally among the team’s top scorers, had 14 and seven points, respectively. Both spent significant time in the first half on the bench due to foul trouble, with most of those whistles coming while trying to slow down the 7-foot-3 Reinalda.
“That’s what we’ve always known about us, is we have different ways to score,” Bulldogs coach Derek Duman said. “I think TJ and Justin get a lot of the credit all the time because they’re really good. So it was fun to see other guys be able to get some spotlight tonight.”
Azel Bumpus added nine points and Calvin Cahill and Ireland McFadden four points apiece for Corvallis, which had won four straight games and five of six entering Tuesday’s contest as the Mid-Willamette’s No. 3 team. West is second behind Silverton.
The MWC will get four automatic berths and possibly five if the conference’s fifth-best team ends the regular season with a better OSAA ranking than the Midwestern League’s No. 5 team.
The Bulldogs and Spartans each have three remaining regular-season games.
Friday, Corvallis hosts second-ranked Silverton and West completes its stretch of five straight road games taking on North Salem at West Salem.
West’s only Mid-Willamette defeats have come against Silverton.
“I think we have the tools to have a fun little run here,” Duman said. “When you’re playing playoff basketball teams they’re all good and your margin for error is thin. As we move into these last couple weeks of the regular season, our goal is just to become crisper and run our stuff better, know our scouts better and execute at a higher level.”