Prep boys basketball: Dewey's hot shooting leads Raiders in win

The Raiders had turnover troubles of their own in the second with seven of their 14 for the game. But an otherwise efficient offense made up for it. The Dalles had 17 total turnovers.

Stair saw his team have a slow start to the season offensively, but that has changed in the last two weeks.

“When somebody gets going like Noah did tonight, it makes offense look really easy. I think we’re doing a better job of moving the basketball. I think we’re distributing better,” the coach said, adding that the team’s posts are improving in making themselves a presence inside and in screening.

Stair expects Dewey will be well scouted when the Raiders return to the Mid-Willamette, which he says will put a continued importance on the roles of the team’s big men as well as on the team’s other guards to hit shots.

Dewey said he feels good about the individual progress he’s made.

“I still need to work on one-on-one defense, working on my game and getting in the gym more,” he noted.

Stair said a lot is being asked of the 6-foot-4 Dewey.

“But he’s a sponge,” the coach said. “He really takes to heart what we try to say to him. I think as well as any sophomore can he really tries to apply whatever the coaching is, and he really works not to repeat his mistakes.”