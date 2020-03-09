Prep boys basketball: Five area players named to all-Mid-Willamette first team

Mid-Willamette teams
Player of the year: David Gonzales, Silverton
Coach of the year: Jamie McCarty, Silverton
First team
David Gonzales, sr., guard; TJ Zimmermann, jr, post, West Albany; Isaiah Gilliam, jr., guard, South Albany; Jasper Reinalda, sr., post, Corvallis; Grant Dunn, sr., post, Silverton; Luke Killinger, jr., guard, West Albany; Noah Dewey, so., wing, Crescent Valley; Owen Cote, sr., post, Silverton
Second team
Jordan McCarty, so., guard, Silverton; Ayden Foster, sr., post, South Albany; Ashton Foster, so., guard, Dallas; Justin Henderson, jr., post, West Albany; Spencer Dorsey-Duquesne, sr., guard, North Salem; Justin Hamilton, jr., post, Crescent Valley; Koby Ruiz, jr., guard, West Albany
Honorable mention
Kyle Haley, sr, post, Lebanon; Cole Weber, jr., guard, Lebanon; Nathan Brown, sr., post, Silverton; Ireland McFadden, sr., wing, Corvallis; Brooks Ferguson, so., post, Central; Kenyon McGlothan, sr., guard, South Albany; Jon Breyman, so., guard, Central; Adrien Barba, so, guard, Central; Michael Young, fr, wing, Central; Arbey Mercado, sr., guard, South Albany; Evan Benson, jr., guard, South Albany; Austin Stanaway, sr., guard, West Albany; Jake Leibelt, so., wing, Crescent Valley; Wes Raab, sr., guard, Crescent Valley; Azel Bumpus, sr., guard, Corvallis; Spencer Vingelen, sr., wing, Corvallis; Lucas Roth, jr., wing, Silverton; Trysten Wertz, sr., wing, Silverton; Xavier Bonogofski, jr., post, Dallas; Tyler Crawford, jr., guard, Dallas; Michael Endicott, sr., guard, North Salem; Dalton (DJ) Ayers, so., wing, North Salem