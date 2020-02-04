Prep boys basketball: Foxes' pressure too much for Bulldogs

Austin Stanaway scored on a layin, Ruiz hit Henderson for another, Killinger hit a 3-pointer from the left wing and Zimmermann made a mid-range jumper.

Silverton came back with six straight before Zimmermann scored off an offensive rebound to put the Bulldogs ahead 11-6 after one quarter.

The Foxes used three second-quarter 3-pointers to close the gap and eventually take the lead.

Wertz and Gonzales each had a deep ball in the first 1:18 of the period. Killinger, Zimmermann and LJ Carmichael answered Silverton baskets to keep the home team ahead before Wertz’s third 3-pointer of the game tied it at 19-all. The Foxes then took the lead on a Gonzales layin with 3:27 in the half.

Silverton’s Owen Cote scored five straight points and Gonzales got another layup to help Silverton to a 28-23 halftime lead.

The loss of Ruiz with 54 seconds left in the half was a big one for the Bulldogs.

“It hurts not only because he’s a ball handler but also because he’s one of our better scorers,” Duman said. “We not only lost a guy that gets us into the offense, we lost a guy that can be a threat to score, especially from the outside with the help they were giving down low.”

Duman said immediately after the game that the status of Ruiz and Killinger were uncertain.