Prep boys basketball: Harrisburg finding traction in return of coach Terry Crabb

Despite two Galceran 3-pointers, Santiam Christian was able to chip just one off its six-point halftime deficit in the third quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Risinger and Galceran in the fourth cut what had been a 12-point, first-half deficit to two at 40-38. Harrisburg (9-5) came back with seven straight points, on Wyatt Perry’s conventional three-point play and four Thompson free throws.

Another Galceran 3 with 55 seconds remaining, cutting it to 47-41, gave the host Eagles some hope. But Harrisburg connected at the foul line, making 10 of its final 11 shots from there to seal the win.

“This makes it look different,” Meadows said of his team’s season. “I don’t think anybody expected us to beat SC. It definitely makes our heads go up a lot more and a little more excited.”

Harrisburg was trying to forget about a 59-26 loss to Knappa three days earlier at the Toledo tournament. Despite poor shooting throughout, the Eagles trailed by nine at halftime before seeing it all fall apart. Eleven games in December left Crabb’s team without much practice time.