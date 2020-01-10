Prep boys basketball: One half not enough for RedHawks in loss to Silverton

South Albany High spent the first 16 minutes Friday night showing that it could compete and go to halftime even with a team like Silverton, a state power and the Mid-Willamette Conference champion the past two years.
But in a few ticks more than minutes later, the eighth-ranked RedHawks were playing catch-up in a big way.
The No. 4 Foxes’ 15-2 run to start the second half provided the cushion they needed to pull away for a 71-48 win at Linn-Benton Community College.
RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said he and his team had been looking forward to the game since the start of the season.
“I think that’s what you saw in the first half, that energy, that we were ready for tonight,” he said. “We knew getting to where we want to be, it’s going to take four quarters. We’re just not there yet.”
After the teams traded layups coming out of the half, Silverton (10-1, 2-0) reeled off 13 straight points, going ahead 48-35 on Evan Cote’s driving score with 4:57 still left in the third.
“I saw that our energy was kind of lost a little bit. That was a problem on our end,” South senior guard Kenyon McGlothan said.
Matuszak said Silverton’s fast start was about the Foxes being hungry and his team content with what they had accomplished to that point.
McGlothan and junior teammate Isaiah Gilliam combined for 17 points in the first half and finished with 12 and 13, respectively. Ayden Foster added eight while Evan Benson and Arbey Mercado had seven apiece for the RedHawks (8-2, 1-1).
Silverton senior guard David Gonzales, a second team all-state selection last year, had a game-high 22 points. Cote added 14 and Grant Dunn 12.
The Foxes made 10 3-pointers (to the RedHawks’ four), with six different players hitting at least one.
McGlothan sparked a fast start for South with five straight points, on a 3-pointer and then a transition basket assisted by Gilliam, to put the home team ahead 9-8.
Arbey Mercado hit a 3-pointer and Gilliam converted a conventional three-point early in the second period to give the RedHawks their biggest lead to that point at 22-20.
South later answered two straight Nathan Brown 3s with a 7-0 run that McGlothan capped with a deep 3-pointer out top for a 29-26 advantage.
Benson drove for two in the final minute and the teams went to the half tied 33-all after four ties and 12 lead changes.
“I think it was just our mindset … everybody was hustling and everybody was doing their job,” McGlothan said of the first half. “Isaiah was guarding Gonzales the way he should have. I was on Dunn. We did a great job on them.”
Gonzales had 12 at the break while Dunn was held scoreless.
“We’ve got a lot of senior leadership and we know how much better we’ve got to get,” Matuszak said. “That’s exciting because it’s still early. We’re nowhere near peaking.”
After winning eight straight to start the season, South lost its second straight game following Tuesday’s 56-50 nonleague defeat at Woodburn.
The varsity boys and girls basketball games with West Albany next Tuesday were originally scheduled to be played at South. But those games have been moved to West (girls at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7) because the RedHawks’ main gym has not yet been cleared for use since an early November fire on the South campus near the gym caused extensive smoke damage.
There’s hope that the gym will be available soon. Tuesday’s game against West will be the first of four straight road games for the South boys. Friday’s game was the third home contest the RedHawks have played at Linn-Benton.