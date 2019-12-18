Prep boys basketball: Philomath pulls away for home win

Junior guard Michael Lundy led the Warriors with 16 points and shot 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Toby Stueve added seven points, while Brody Hiner and Ty May each had five for Philomath. The Warriors won despite burying just one 3-pointer — a first-quarter basket from Stueve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Philomath holding a 25-22 near the end of the third quarter, Lundy got to the basket and buried a tough layup to send the Warriors into the fourth quarter with a two-possession lead.

“It felt good to finally get a shot to go down,” Lundy said. “Then the guys just sort of started to get pumped up and excited about it. We pick up on each other's energy pretty easily — that’s a key part of our team.”

To begin the fourth quarter, the Warriors came up with two big stops on the defensive end, including a steal that resulted in a breakaway layup from Stueve with 7:15 left in the game.

Next time down the floor, Ben Reams broke down his defender and drove to the basket. When a pair of defenders helped off on him, he delivered a slick wrap-around pass to Dylan Bennett for an easy layup to make it 31-22.

Both teams came up with stops on the ensuing possessions, but Philomath took control of the game for good when May converted a tough layup with 4:50 to go.