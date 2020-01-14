Prep boys basketball: Philomath slips past Sweet Home

“We played hard, we just didn’t play very hard tonight,” Sweet Home coach Drew Emmert said. “We didn’t play very well against their 1-3-1 — which we prepped for, but obviously not well enough. Our league is tough. You have to play great every night and we didn’t do it tonight.”

Ben Reams led the way for the Warriors with 16 points and Dylan Edwards added 11. For Sweet Home, Hunter Coulter scored 17 and Casey Tow had 16.

In a hectic first half that featured 10 lead changes, the Huskies put their defensive intensity on display right away and forced a cluster of turnovers to put the Warriors in an early hole.

“We needed to be smart — that was the real plan we needed to follow,” Reams said. “As you could see in the first half, we didn’t really do that. We just needed to get a hold of things and get the ball up the floor.”

But near the end of the first quarter, Philomath made a 15-8 Sweet Home lead disappear in a matter of 25 seconds. Michael Lundy converted a fast break layup through contact and drained the ensuing free throw, and Reams buried a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Sweet Home lead to one.