Prep boys basketball: Spartans get back to business to top Raiders

Crescent Valley cut what had been a double-digit Corvallis lead earlier in the second half to five in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and Spartans coach Ross Duerfeldt took a timeout to tell his team to get back to what got them the big advantage.

Corvallis found what it had lost and got a win down the homestretch of the regular season.

The Spartans held off the Raiders’ late rally Tuesday night to pull out a 51-45 home win in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

“We took that timeout to say we’ve just got to settle down and execute down here” on the offensive end “and keep attacking the way we were in the first half, and then we’ve just got to get stops,” Duerfeldt said.

Corvallis (12-7, 7-4) did that even after Crescent Valley (9-10, 5-6) answered Jasper Reinalda’s dunk and and-one free throw with Noah Dewey’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left to keep the Spartans lead at five.

Earlier in the period in a two-minute stretch of scoreless play, the Raiders had a chance to close the gap but just couldn’t.