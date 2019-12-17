Prep boys basketball: Spartans pull away to beat Warriors in conference opener

The Warriors were 0 for 7 at the free-throw line in the quarter, including a miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. They finished 12 of 28 for the game to 8 of 12 for the Spartans.

The teams traded baskets for the first two-plus minutes of the third period before Corvallis used a 12-2 stretch to go ahead 57-35 and cruised from there.

“First quarter, they stuck to the game plan, they executed well. We got the shots we wanted. Second quarter, we got stagnant on offense a little bit,” said Lebanon coach Casey VandenBos. “Credit Corvallis, they punched us in the mouth, and we responded but not the way we needed to.”

Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt saw his team execute better after the opening period then show its depth in the next two. The Spartans had eight different players score in each of the second and third quarters.

Duerfeldt said his players have accepted the idea of playing hard for a few minutes and then going to the bench to keep fresh bodies on the floor.

“We talk about it all the time with our guys, we can go 10, 11, 12 deep and there’s really no drop off,” he said. “Across the board, our guys go out and sell out.”