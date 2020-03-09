Prep boys basketball: West Albany heads into 5A state playoffs with plenty of confidence

Entering last weekend, it had been nearly a month since the West Albany High boys basketball team had played a game that was decided by single digits.
Winners of eight straight, the No. 5 Bulldogs have found their stride late in the season and have lost just one game since December. But on Saturday, they got a gut-check in the first round of the state playoffs from a scrappy Springfield team that pushed them to the final possession.
West escaped with a hard-fought 52-49 win, and coach Derek Duman believes the victory signifies how his team has grown throughout the year.
“We haven’t been in a lot of situations like that,” Duman said. “So for me, it was really fun to see us do that and now head into the state tournament, where every game is going to be like that. To see us hold our composure and trust what we do. … That was really good.”
Now, a West squad that is stocked with talented juniors will face its toughest test of the season. The Bulldogs take on No. 4 Wilsonville (21-5) Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. in the 5A state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum.
The Wolverines are the defending state champions and have not lost a game to a 5A opponent this season. Their last loss came on Dec. 29 to Jesuit — the No. 1 seed in 6A — in a game that was decided by just seven points.
This season marks the first time that West has reached the state tournament since 2014, when it was still playing at the 6A level. The Bulldogs feature just one senior that plays consistent minutes in guard Austin Stanaway, and the rest of their starting lineup is constructed of four juniors.
“There’s a lot of juniors, but they’ve played a lot of varsity basketball,” Duman said. “Over the course of this season, we’ve really matured.”
West’s players believe the close call against Springfield on Saturday was a positive experience that gave them a good test leading into their quarterfinal game.
“We don’t really see teams like Springfield,” junior guard Koby Ruiz said. “They’re a really good team, and it’s good for us to see a team like that going into Wilsonville.”
On the other side of the 5A bracket, No. 6 South Albany (20-5) will face No. 3 Crater (19-6) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gill Coliseum. The RedHawks beat Parkrose 61-59 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals and now will face one of the more unique teams in the state.
Crater, which finished second in the Midwestern League, features 6-foot-11 junior Nate Bittle, a 5-star recruit who is listed by 247 Sports as the No. 12 player in the nation for 2021. Bittle was a unanimous selection to the all-tournament team last season.
But South is rolling into the tournament with plenty of momentum and has won its last six games. The RedHawks are headed to the quarterfinals for the third time in four years and got a huge boost from their role players in Saturday’s first-round win.