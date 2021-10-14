Prep boys soccer: Unbeaten Philomath eyes rematch with Stayton

The Philomath High boys soccer team is 11-0 this season, the only undefeated team in the 4A classification. But that doesn’t come close to describing how dominant the squad has been.

The top-ranked Warriors have outscored their opponents 49-5 in those 11 games, with an average margin of victory of four goals per game.

The team’s most impressive victory, however, was a 1-0 thriller against Stayton on Sept. 30 on the Eagles’ home pitch. Stayton won the unofficial state championship in 2020-21 and was the runner-up in 2019.

“Last year, Stayton was the best team in 4A. We were the only team to score more than one goal on them,” said Dave Ellis, Philomath’s fourth-year head coach. “The second time we played them they beat us on a lucky own-goal. They were lucky to get out of there with the game and they knew it.”

So when the Warriors and Eagles faced off for the first time this season, 4A bragging rights were on the line, at least temporarily. Ellis said the game could have gone either way.