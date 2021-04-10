Prep cross-country: Corvallis girls, South Albany boys take district title

It was nearly a clean sweep for the Corvallis High girls cross-country team on Saturday as the Spartans took five of the top six spots at the Mid-Willamette Conference’s End of Season Showdown at Cheadle Park in Lebanon.
The Spartans finished with a perfect 15 points and easily took the team title. Silverton (64) was second followed by South Albany (66) and Crescent Valley (83).
Avery Nason (19 minutes, 8.58 seconds) was first on the 5,000-meter course, Madeline Nason (19:50.67) second and Hannah Middleton (20:25.77) took third for the Spartans.
Finn Hanson (20:52.71) was fifth and Kate Middleton (21:01.98) was sixth.
Dallas' Annie Johnson was fourth but the Dragons did not field a complete team.
West Albany’s Maryn Chambers (22:19.42) took eighth, while South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey (22:19.53) and Crescent Valley’s Trinity Reistad (22:29.49) rounded out the top 10. Lebanon’s Payton Drummond (22:51.0) was 11th.
On the boys side, South Albany beat out five other teams for the team title as the RedHawks finished with 37 points. CHS (48) was second followed by Silverton (95), CV (104), Dallas (106) and Lebanon (138).
South’s Logan Parker was second (16:40.53) behind Dallas’ Toby Ruston (16:16.21) while Lebanon’s RJ Kennedy (16:42.49) was third.
CHS runners took the next three spots with Aidan Arthur (16:53.36) fourth followed by Spencer Middleton (17:09.22) and Jasper Hitchman (17:09.39).
South had three of the next four finishers as Mathew Resnik (17:14:48) was seventh, Diego Perez-Montes (17:33.27) eighth and Creed Bodily (17:57.83) 10th. Robbie Johnston (18:14.78) rounded out South’s scoring in 12th.
West Albany’s Dezmond Remington (17:40.07) was ninth.
4A
The Philomath boys took home second place at the 4A state meet at Marist High in Eugene.
The Warriors finished with 77 points, seven behind champion Siuslaw. Sisters (81) was third followed by Hidden Valley (96).
Brody Bushnell was the top finisher for the Warriors, placing seventh with a time of 16:19.2.
Mateo Candanoza was 12th in 16:36.5 and Levi Knutson was 20th in 17:00.9. Grant Hellesto (17:05.5) placed 22nd and Justin Enghauser rounded out the scoring in 24th in a time of (17:20.2).
Ben Hernandez (31st, 17:43.0) and Sean Cummings (34, 17:51.9) also competed for the Warriors.
The PHS girls were seventh with 151 points. Siuslaw won with 81 with Sisters (87) second and Baker (89) third in a close battle.
Ingrid Hellesto (19:59.9) finished 10th to lead the Warriors. Kaeleigh Houchin (26th, 21:19.9), Alexa Eckhold (38th, 22:00.8), Phoebe Cohen (50th, 23:17.1) and Ally Todd (53rd, 23:30.2) rounded out the scoring.
Danielle Harris (58th, 23:42.6) and Audrey Gerding (65th, 24:03.4) also ran for the Warriors. Six of the seven runners were underclassmen.
3A boys
Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne (17:11.63) finished seventh at the 3A boys state meet at Cheadle Park. SC finished sixth with 181 points while Enterprise won with 34.
Harrisburg, which was led by Korban Lang (25th, 18:35.11), finished ninth (210).
3A/2A/1A girls
Central Linn (174) was sixth, Santiam Christian (182) eighth and Harrisburg (187) 10th in the girls race at Cheadle Park.
Gemma Rowland (25th, 22:05.47) was the top finisher for Central Linn; Lexi Geoghegan (40th, 22:52.69) the top finisher for Harrisburg; and Abigail Dulley (61st, 23:47.77) the top finisher for SC.
Scio’s Athena Lau placed 13th (21:04.62) and East Linn Christian’s Bethany Pool (23:29.85) was 56th.
2A/1A boys
East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams took home second place at the 2A/1A race at Cheadle Park. He finished in 16:27.87, just behind Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty (16:25.99). Teammate Ethan Slayden was 10th in 17:22.19 but ELCA did not field a complete team.