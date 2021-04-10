Prep cross-country: Corvallis girls, South Albany boys take district title

It was nearly a clean sweep for the Corvallis High girls cross-country team on Saturday as the Spartans took five of the top six spots at the Mid-Willamette Conference’s End of Season Showdown at Cheadle Park in Lebanon.

The Spartans finished with a perfect 15 points and easily took the team title. Silverton (64) was second followed by South Albany (66) and Crescent Valley (83).

Avery Nason (19 minutes, 8.58 seconds) was first on the 5,000-meter course, Madeline Nason (19:50.67) second and Hannah Middleton (20:25.77) took third for the Spartans.

Finn Hanson (20:52.71) was fifth and Kate Middleton (21:01.98) was sixth.

Dallas' Annie Johnson was fourth but the Dragons did not field a complete team.

West Albany’s Maryn Chambers (22:19.42) took eighth, while South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey (22:19.53) and Crescent Valley’s Trinity Reistad (22:29.49) rounded out the top 10. Lebanon’s Payton Drummond (22:51.0) was 11th.

On the boys side, South Albany beat out five other teams for the team title as the RedHawks finished with 37 points. CHS (48) was second followed by Silverton (95), CV (104), Dallas (106) and Lebanon (138).