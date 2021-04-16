Prep cross-country: Raiders make best of season-ending opportunity

Without an opportunity to showcase its high-level talent against the rest of the best 5A squads in the state, the Crescent Valley High cross-country teams trekked to the next-best avenue.

The Raiders took on a handful of Oregon’s top 6A teams at last Saturday’s Rose City Championship Invite and showed they belonged.

Seniors Keller Norland and Sunitha Black set the school’s boys and girls 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) records, respectively, while leading their teams to sixth on the boys side and seventh on the girls in the nine-school meet at Portland’s Rose City Golf Course.

“With as strong as our guys were and also our girls running well, especially with Sunitha as one of the top runners in the state, that felt like kind of a cool opportunity to finish off the year,” CV coach Tyler Bushnell said.

Black, who has signed to compete at Boise State, was fourth in 17 minutes, 59.3 seconds, reaching her goal of breaking the 18-minute barrier.

Given the achievement, Bushnell said it was an exciting time at the finish line. Black’s previous season-best time was 18:40.