Prep cross-country: Raiders win boys event at Harrier Classic

Crescent Valley High edged South Eugene for the boys team victory on Saturday at the annual Harrier Classic at Bryant Park in Albany.
Senior Henry Coughlan led the way for the Raiders, placing third in the varsity boys 5K race with a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 56.16 seconds. Teammates Cade Byer and Kanoa Blake also finished in the top 10. Byer was seventh in 15:11.93 (PR) and Blake was ninth in 15:17.42 (PR).
Blake Byer (14th in 15:50.1, a season-best time) and Seb Daniels (42nd in 16:50.51, PR) rounded out the scorers for the Raiders.
South Albany’s Logan Parker was the only other area competitor to place in the top 10. He finished with a personal best time of 15:40.60.
Milwaukie’s Logan Law won the race with a time of 14:43.2 (PR). Asher McKinnon of South Eugene was second in 14:48.24 (PR).
The Raiders won the team points race with a score of 69. South Eugene was second with 71.
Crescent Valley coach Tyler Bushnell said Saturday's race was a "wild one."
"We had two guys (Kanoa Blake and Cade Byer) fall in a pile-up 200 meters into the race, and then Blake Byer lost his shoe in the mess, forcing him to stop and frantically pull it back on. But they all rallied like animals and Henry put together a mid-season masterpiece," Bushnell said.
The race went much more smoothly for Crescent Valley freshman Emily Wisniewski, who set a new top time in the 5A girls classification this season. She placed first in the varsity girls 5K event with a time of 17:37.94.
Wisniewski’s result helped the Raiders to a third-place finish in the girls team race. South Eugene was first with 65 points, Corvallis was second with 72 points and Crescent Valley was third with 117.
The Spartans were led by Ava Betts, who placed sixth in 18:11.2 (PR). Kate Middleton and Avery Nason, placed 15th and 16th, respectively, with identical times of 18:30.23. That time was a personal-best for both.
Ronja Soares placed 20th in 19:08.97 and Madeline Nason was 24th in 19:18.98 for the Spartans.
Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee placed 12th in 18:28.28. Ellie Quintana was 37th in 19:44.15, and Angela Martin placed 43rd in 19:56.61. Trinity Reistad rounded out the scoring for the Raiders, placing 54th in 20:42.23.
Two other local competitors cracked the girls top 10. West Albany junior Megumi Ludlow placed seventh with a personal-best time of 18:12.19. Daisy LaLonde, a freshman at East Linn Christian Academy, was ninth in 18:19.93 (PR).
Competitors from the Mid-Willamette Conference dominate the state’s 5A girls cross-country performance list. In addition to Wisniewski’s season-best time in the classification, Betts has posted the third-best time, with Ludlow in the fourth spot. McKee is currently sixth, Avery Nason and Middleton are tied for seventh, and Soares rounds out the top 10.