Prep cross-country: Santiam Christian's Bourne, East Linn's Williams win district titles
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Prep cross-country: Santiam Christian's Bourne, East Linn's Williams win district titles

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne finished first overall Thursday to lead his team to the 3A boys team title at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 cross-country championships at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.

Bourne, a sophomore, completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. Teammate Colin Longballa was third in 18:26. Willamina won the meet with 31 points. SC was second with 43.

Harrisburg’s Korban Lang was fifth (19:10), helping his team to third place. Scio’s Levi Forson was seventh in 20:03. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team.

3A/2A/1A girls

Central Linn tied Kennedy for the top spot in the team standings but lost the tiebreaker, with Kennedy having a better sixth-place finisher.

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was sixth overall in 23:21 and teammate Jenna Neal was eighth (23:50).

Scio’s Athena Lau was second in 21:35. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was seventh (23:35) to lead her team to third place. Santiam Christian’s Abigail Dulley was 20th (25:33) and her team fifth.

2A/1A boys

East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams and Ethan Slayden went 1-2 in the 2A/1A boys race in 17:54 and 18:10, respectively. The Eagles didn’t field a complete team.

Hayden Glenn in fourth (18:50) and Ryan Rowland in sixth (19:22) led Central Linn to a second-place team finish. The Cobras had 43 points, one behind winner Western Christian.

Jefferson’s Simon Oien was 11th (20:29), helping the Lions to fourth.

Raiders sweep meet

Led by Sunitha Black's win in the girls race and Cade Byer's runner-up finish on the boys side, host Crescent Valley swept the team titles Wednesday in a four-team meet.

Black finished the 5,000-meter course in 19:12. Teammate Angela Martin was third in 22:07 as the Raiders had six of the top seven finishers and had 19 points. Central was second with 56.

Abby Brandt was 16th (27:16) for Lebanon, which didn't field a complete team.

Byer's 16:40 time was second to Dallas' Toby Ruston (16:36). CV's Jordan Henke was third (16:48) and the Raiders had seven of the first nine placers. CV had 22 points and runner-up Dallas 58.

Lebanon's RJ Kennedy was fifth in 17:28. The Warriors were third with 76.

