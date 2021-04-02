Prep cross-country: Santiam Christian's Bourne, East Linn's Williams win district titles

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne finished first overall Thursday to lead his team to the 3A boys team title at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 2 cross-country championships at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.

Bourne, a sophomore, completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. Teammate Colin Longballa was third in 18:26. Willamina won the meet with 31 points. SC was second with 43.

Harrisburg’s Korban Lang was fifth (19:10), helping his team to third place. Scio’s Levi Forson was seventh in 20:03. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team.

3A/2A/1A girls

Central Linn tied Kennedy for the top spot in the team standings but lost the tiebreaker, with Kennedy having a better sixth-place finisher.

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was sixth overall in 23:21 and teammate Jenna Neal was eighth (23:50).

Scio’s Athena Lau was second in 21:35. The Loggers didn’t field a complete team. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was seventh (23:35) to lead her team to third place. Santiam Christian’s Abigail Dulley was 20th (25:33) and her team fifth.

2A/1A boys