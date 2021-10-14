Prep cross-country: Spartans post perfect score at four-team meet

The Corvallis High boys cross-country team posted a perfect score of 15 on Wednesday at a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet in Independence.
Spencer Middleton won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 55.99 seconds. His teammates followed close behind as Sam Hanson was second (17:57.02), Cole Fiegener was third (18:04.97), Joseph Parmigiani was fourth in 18:15.11 and Jasper Hitchman was fifth in 18:17.31.
Owen Roberts was the top placer for West Albany, finishing 15th in 19:45.38.
The Spartans also dominated the girls race with a team score of 20. They would have matched the boys score except for the first-place finish of West Albany junior Megumi Ludlow, who posted a time of 19:35.3.
Ava Betts placed second in 21:36.2 as the Spartans swept second through sixth. Kate Middleton placed third in 21:36.7, Ronja Soares was fourth in 21:42.0, Madeline Nason finished fifth in 21:42.7 and Hannah Middleton was sixth in 21:51.9
Bush Park meet
The Crescent Valley boys and girls both took first on Wednesday at a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet held at Salem's Bush Park.
The Raiders won the boys meet with a team score of 20, led by a first-place finish by Blake Byer (15:50.1). Teammates took second through fourth place: Kanoa Blake finishing in 16:00.6, Cade Byer posting a 16:02.8 and Henry Coughlan a nearly identical 16:02.9.
South Albany's Logan Parker prevented the Raiders from posting a perfect score by placing fifth in 16:04.0. His RedHawks teammate Mathew Resnik was sixth in 16:11.9. Lebanon's RJ Parker placed seventh with a time of 16:59.1
Emily Wisniewski of Crescent Valley won the girls race in time of 19:08.3. Teammates Ava McKee (fourth in 19:40.5) and Ellie Quintana (fifth in 20:07.0) also cracked the top five.
Hannah Dempsey posted the top time for South Albany, placing 12th in 21:46.8, with teammate Sam Rubish 13th in 22:02.3.
The Raiders took first in the team race with 24 points.