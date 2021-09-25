Prep football: Balanced attack helps Bulldogs hold off Raiders

The home team had minus-7 rushing yards at halftime and wasn’t able to get much going on the ground until late in the contest.

“We have a good quarterback and very good skill guys and we play to our strengths,” coach McClave said.

Cale showed he has no shortage of weapons as four receivers had at least four catches each. Houston had four receptions for 79 yards, Kachel four for 68, six for 3 and Brock Nelson five for 46.

Paxton had two first-half touchdown catches and Kachel another.

“It’s great, because Mike can just pass to anyone,” said Kachel, a sophomore tight end. “Everyone’s making plays and the line gets it done for us.”

Added Cale: “Our wide receivers made a number of insane catches and our O-line did so good against CV’s D-line. It just started working and our receivers were running great routes on CV’s defense and it all worked out. Our whole offense is super versatile and everybody does a good job of doing what they need to do.”

Vestal, who has helped fill the void after Marcus Allen went down with a leg injury in week 2 at Canby, had 129 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Hart-McNally had 71 yards on 10 attempts.