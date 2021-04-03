Prep football: Lebanon falls short against North Bend

Brayden Burton rushed for two touchdowns and Dane Sipos added another but the Lebanon High football team dropped a tough 40-34 decision to North Bend on Friday night.

The Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Burton’s 10-yard run and Cole Weber’s two-point conversion.

But North Bend scored the next 20 points to take a 20-8 lead into the half.

Burton’s 1-yard run got the Warriors within 20-14 and a 75-yard kickoff return made it 26-20 North Bend going to the fourth.

North Bend went up 32-20 before Sipos scored from 18 yards out and Waylon Wolfe caught an 8-yard TD pass from Weber to tie the game at 32-all. Burton’s two-point conversion run put the Warriors up 34-32.

But North Bend scored again to take the win.

Burton carried 19 times for 119 yards and Weber was 12-for-23 passing for 115 yards. Wolfe caught four passes for 55 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0