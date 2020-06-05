Prep football: Louber is South Albany's new head coach

He was linebackers coach in his first year at South Albany before becoming defensive coordinator the next season.

Louber’s coaching staff will look much the same as under Younger with many of the same assistant coaches. Chad Peck returns as offensive coordinator. Louber will remain defensive coordinator.

Peck says Louber is a knowledgeable coach with a good defensive mind. His years in the program, familiarity with the players, being a South alum and the continuity that his presence brings make Louber a good fit for the job.

“I think that’s definitely in the best interest of the kids and the program, having Jeff and his experience,” said Peck, who coaches with Louber in track.

Peck said Louber has been proactive in encouraging players to continue working out and searching for the next leaders of the program.

“He’s got the best interests of the kids at heart,” Peck said. “As we try to tip-toe our way through the restrictions that we have with this pandemic, he’s trying to go above and beyond making sure he reaches the kids the best he can.”