Prep football: Philomath dominates in 32-12 win over Woodburn

Woodburn, however, took over with its back against the goal line. On the second play of the drive, Philomath recovered a Bulldog fumble and got the ball back for the offense to take another shot at putting the game away.

This time the Warriors made no mistake as Jensen found 6-foot-6 junior tight end Ty May for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

For the game, Jensen completed 6 of 8 pass attempts for 138 yards with one interception. Williams carried the ball five times for 83 yards.

The Philomath defense stymied Woodburn’s passing game. The Bulldogs completed two passes for just 29 yards, and their quarterbacks were sacked five times for a loss of 42 yards. Woodburn was forced to rely on its running game even when trailing by multiple scores, ending the game with a total of 178 rushing yards on 40 attempts (4.4 yards per carry).

“Our D-line is super-physical, big and fast, and our linebackers are some dogs,” Williams said. “Everybody - DBs, safeties, all of them, very physical, very fast.”

Firth said the squad had a good week of practice and that focus was rewarded on Friday night. He said the team will be tested next week in a road game at South Umpqua (3-0).