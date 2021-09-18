Prep football: Philomath dominates in 32-12 win over Woodburn

Philomath relied on a stout defense, an aggressive running game and a handful of timely passes in a 32-12 victory over visiting Woodburn on Friday night.
The Warriors (3-0) jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead on a pair of touchdown runs by running back David Griffith. The junior, whose rugged running style belies his listed measurements of 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds, carried the ball 20 times for 178 yards.
Philomath coach Alex Firth credited the offensive line for its strong performance.
“I’m really proud of the O-line and the D-line. We really controlled the point of attack tonight, which is really important against a ground-oriented team like that,” Firth said. “Offensively, that really sets things up for us when we can run the football.”
Woodburn got on the board in the second quarter, putting together an eight-play 74-yard scoring drive. The Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-3 at the Philomath 24 and chose to be aggressive as quarterback Kaleb Robles found running back Ty Beyer down the sideline for a touchdown.
But the Warriors struck back almost immediately. After accepting a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Philomath ran the ball on first down for no gain. On second down, Jensen took the snap and rolled to his right before stopping and throwing back to his left. Tight end Isaac Lattin caught the screen pass on the sideline and had all the blocking he could have wanted as he sprinted for the 80-yard touchdown.
“We just try to take our shots when we can, when they show us something. Try to take a shot, take advantage of it,” Firth said. “They ran a blitz right into it, so it was a great play against that.”
Philomath carried a 19-6 lead into halftime.
Woodburn received the second-half kickoff and the Philomath defense quickly forced a punt.
The Warriors then put together a strong drive on several runs by Griffith. The drive faltered, however, when senior running back Jacob Williams fumbled at the end of a 16-yard run and Woodburn recovered at their own 8.
Philomath’s defense once again forced a punt and the Warriors started their next possession with good field position at their own 45. Jensen handed off once again to Williams and he burst through the middle of the Woodburn line on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run.
“It felt good knowing coach has confidence in me. Go out there and see what I can do. It felt good to score a touchdown at home, first home game of my senior year,” Williams said.
Woodburn scored in the final seconds of the third quarter to make the score 25-12 entering the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the game would get.
In the fourth quarter Philomath relied on its running game to keep the clock moving. The Warriors marched down the field into scoring position before Woodburn’s defense made a series of strong plays on a goal-line stand to force a turnover on downs.
Woodburn, however, took over with its back against the goal line. On the second play of the drive, Philomath recovered a Bulldog fumble and got the ball back for the offense to take another shot at putting the game away.
This time the Warriors made no mistake as Jensen found 6-foot-6 junior tight end Ty May for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
For the game, Jensen completed 6 of 8 pass attempts for 138 yards with one interception. Williams carried the ball five times for 83 yards.
The Philomath defense stymied Woodburn’s passing game. The Bulldogs completed two passes for just 29 yards, and their quarterbacks were sacked five times for a loss of 42 yards. Woodburn was forced to rely on its running game even when trailing by multiple scores, ending the game with a total of 178 rushing yards on 40 attempts (4.4 yards per carry).
“Our D-line is super-physical, big and fast, and our linebackers are some dogs,” Williams said. “Everybody - DBs, safeties, all of them, very physical, very fast.”
Firth said the squad had a good week of practice and that focus was rewarded on Friday night. He said the team will be tested next week in a road game at South Umpqua (3-0).
“I still think every game we’re incrementally getting better. I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet,” Firth said. “Line play is getting better, passing game is getting better and I think we’re close to getting to where we need to be to continue to win games against the better competition we’re going to see, especially next week, and going later into the season.”
Philomath 32, Woodburn 12
Woodburn 0 6 6 0 — 12
Philomath 12 7 6 7 — 32
First quarter
PHS - Griffith 9 run (PAT failed), 6:29
PHS - Griffith 58 run (PAT failed), 1:40
Second quarter
WHS - Beyer 24 pass from Robles (PAT failed), 9:31
PHS - Lattin 80 pass from Jensen (Lattin kick), 8:31
Third quarter
PHS - Williams 55 run (PAT failed), 5:20
WHS - Ramirez 27 run (conversion failed), :13.1
Fourth quarter
PHS - May 7 pass from Jensen (Latin kick), 5:34
Individual statistics
Passing: Woodburn - Robles 2-6-0-29, Veliz 0-3-0-0; Philomath - Jensen 6-8-1-138
Receiving: Woodburn - Pickett 1-5, Beyer 1-24; Philomath - Lattin 1-88, Russell 1-26, May 2-27, Bushnell 1-4, Griffith 1-1
Rushing: Woodburn - Pickett 14-62, Ramirez 10-44, Beyer 7-7, Elsasser 3-10, Veliz 3-31, Robles 3-24; Philomath - Griffith 20-178, Williams 5-83, Jensen 6-13