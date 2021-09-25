Prep football roundup: Santiam Christian routs Sisters

Santiam Christian bolted out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 41-0 home win over Sisters on Friday night.
Jackson Hughes scored on a 28-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
John Coiner then blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 6:19 left in the opening period.
Jackson Risinger’s 23-yard run made it 21-0 less than 8 minutes in.
The Eagles didn’t score in the second quarter but Jayden Christy made it 28-0 with a 4-yard run early in the third.
Heston Bain’s 4-yard run pushed the Eaglea to a 35-0 and a running clock with 2:51 left in the third.
Jeremy Ness scored from 4 yards out on the final play of the game.
SC (2-1, 1-0) was scheduled to play McLoughlin next Saturday but that game has been canceled.
Other results
Corvallis 19, Central 14; South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8; St. Marys (Medford) 43, Harrisburg 14; Oakland 42, Jefferson 30; Toledo 44, Monroe 36; Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0
