Prep football roundup: Santiam Christian routs Sisters

Santiam Christian bolted out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 41-0 home win over Sisters on Friday night.

Jackson Hughes scored on a 28-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 8:27 left in the first quarter.

John Coiner then blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 6:19 left in the opening period.

Jackson Risinger’s 23-yard run made it 21-0 less than 8 minutes in.

The Eagles didn’t score in the second quarter but Jayden Christy made it 28-0 with a 4-yard run early in the third.

Heston Bain’s 4-yard run pushed the Eaglea to a 35-0 and a running clock with 2:51 left in the third.

Jeremy Ness scored from 4 yards out on the final play of the game.

SC (2-1, 1-0) was scheduled to play McLoughlin next Saturday but that game has been canceled.

Other results

Corvallis 19, Central 14; South Umpqua 41, Philomath 8; St. Marys (Medford) 43, Harrisburg 14; Oakland 42, Jefferson 30; Toledo 44, Monroe 36; Central Linn 76, Oakridge 0

