Prep football roundup: West Albany relies on defense in win over Canby

West Albany High won a defensive battle Friday night at Canby, earning a 17-14 nonconference football victory over the Cougars.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 12-yard pass from quarterback Michael Cale to DeMarcus Houston.
West Albany stretched its lead to 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Juan Zaragoza. Canby responded with two scoring drives to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter the Bulldogs regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Cale. The defense preserved the lead as West Albany improved to 2-0.
Cale completed 13 of 22 passes for 165 yards, with one interception and a touchdown. Anthony Vestal was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 12 carries for 40 yards. Brock Nelson had four receptions for 81 yards. Houston had four catches for 41 yards.
West Albany held Canby to 201 yards of total offense, 127 passing and 74 rushing. Noah Reese led the team with five solo tackles and five assisted tackles. Riley Paxton also had five solo tackles and an assist. Bryce Bowers had an interception.
The Bulldogs will open Mid-Willamette Conference play Friday at home against Dallas.
Monroe 34, Santiam 28 (OT)
Brody Ballard scored the winning touchdown in overtime as the Dragons defeated the visiting Wolverines.
Ballard finished the game with 145 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also tossed two touchdown passes to Trent Bateman, one for 40 yards and the other for 57 yards. Bateman had four total catches for 144 yards, scored on a 75-yard kickoff return and led the defense with 17 tackles.
Monroe (2-0) will play its 2A Special District 3 opener on Friday at home against Oakridge.
Other results
Ridgeview 33, Crescent Valley 12; Corvallis 20, Willamette 3; Regis 56, Harrisburg 0; Rainier 36, Scio 8; Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0; Bandon 29, Central Linn 6