Prep football: Santiam Christian wins opener

ADAIR VILLAGE — Marcus Fulbright rushed for 129 yards and the Santiam Christian football team rolled to a 45-8 home win over Kennedy on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Eagles, who rushed for 251 yards and passed for 145, jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 24-0 at the half.

The SC defense limited Kennedy to 105 total yards, with 15 coming on the ground.

SC (1-0) is at Siuslaw next Friday.

