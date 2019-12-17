Prep football: SC's Mehlschau, Fullbright and Bain honored

Santiam Christian High senior Luke Mehlschau was named the 3A state defensive player of the year while junior Marcus Fullbright was the co-offensive player of the year after helping guide the Eagles to the state title this season.

Matt Bain was named the co-coach of the year along with Burns' Terry Graham.

The Eagles went 13-0 and defeated Hidden Valley 41-34 for the state title.

Fullbright (running back), who shared the co-offensive player of the year with Hidden Valley's Sam Vidiak, was joined on the first team offense by junior Joe MaQatish (tight end) and Mehlschau (kicker).

Mehlschau (linebacker) was joined on the first team defense by senior Miles Henderson (line), senior Devin Primsingh (defensive back) and junior Hudson Carter (defensive back).

Sophomore quarterback Ely Kennel made the second team along with senior Deegan Black (offensive line), senior Mason Wirth (linebacker) and Fullbright (returner).

Senior receiver Trevor Oxenrider received honorable mention.

Harrisburg senior Wyatt Perry (defensive line) and senior Gabe Knox (linebacker were named to the second team.

Scio senior Garrett Workinger (running back) and Josiah Nordstrom (defensive line) both received honorable mention.