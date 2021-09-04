Prep football: Spartans drop high-scoring opener to Olympians

Corvallis High senior quarterback Carter Steeves threw three touchdown passes on Friday night against visiting Sprague, but the Spartan defense struggled against the Olympians’ passing attack in a 41-20 loss.
Sprague senior quarterback Logan Smith threw five touchdown passes for the visiting Olympians, including two long-range strikes to senior wideout Blaise Pearson.
The game looked like it might be a defensive affair as neither team scored in the opening quarter. The Olympians’ opening drive was stopped by an interception by Corvallis senior Ethan Pfister-Valdez.
But the Spartans gave the ball back two plays later on an interception by Sprague’s Josh Camillo. On the ensuing possession, the Olympians drove deep into Spartan territory but the CHS defense held strong on a fourth and 3 to halt the drive.
After a quarter of frustration, both offenses found success in the second quarter.
The Spartans struck first. Under heavy pressure, Steeves scrambled from the pocket and spun away from defenders before finding Pfister-Valdez on a deep throw for a 38-yard touchdown as CHS took a 7-0 lead.
But that advantage didn’t hold for long as Smith connected on a pair of long touchdown passes before halftime. The first was a 76-yarder to Pearson and the second went for 35 yards to Jordan Jeffries as Sprague went ahead 12-7.
After the break, Corvallis regained the lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Steeves to Carson Wright. The Spartans surprised the Olympians with an onside-kick that was recovered by Trey Johnson. Even with a short field, however, CHS could not put a drive together and was forced to punt.
Pinned at the 3, Sprague gained some breathing room on a 25-yard scamper by Cole Elmore. Three plays later, Smith found Pearson on a 65-yard strike that put the Olympians back ahead, 20-13.
The 6A Olympians received a celebration penalty on the touchdown pass and after a false start on their first kickoff attempt, were backed up to their own 20 for the kick. This gave the Spartans good field position on their next drive, starting at their own 41.
A couple of carries by Toby Worsch and a pass interference penalty on the Olympians kept the drive going and soon the Spartans had a second-and-goal at the 5.
CHS had used direct snaps to Worsch on a couple of occasions on the drive and on the scoring play they once again snapped the ball directly to their power back. But instead of rushing, Worsch handed the ball over to Steeves who found Wright open in end zone.
The extra point by Aden Vingelen tied the game.
The Olympians regained the lead on the final offensive play of the third quarter as Smith connected with Drew Rodriguez on a short scoring pass.
Sprague added two more scores in the fourth quarter, including a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Rodriguez, to put the game away.
Corvallis (0-1) will play Friday, Sept. 10 at Redmond. Sprague (1-0) will host Century.
Sprague 41, Corvallis 20
Sprague 0 12 16 13 — 41
Corvallis 0 7 13 0 — 20
Second quarter
CHS - Pfister-Valdez 38 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick); 4:10
S - Pearson 76 pass from Smith (PAT blocked); 3:18
S - Jeffries 35 pass from Smith (conversion failed); 1:45
Third quarter
CHS - Wright 40 pass from Steeves (PAT missed); 7:06
S - Pearson 65 pass from Smith (Davis run); 5:16
CHS - Wright 5 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick); 2:25
S - Rodriguez 12 pass from Smith (Davis run); 0:3.2
Fourth quarter
S - Rodriguez 12 pass from Smith (conversion failed); 5:42
S - Rodriguez 55 interception return (Lee kick); 5:13
Individual statistics
Passing: Sprague - Smith 15-23-2-270; Hassoun 2-2-0-20; CHS - Steeves 12-30-2-158
Receiving: Sprague - Rodriguez 5-58, Elmore 3-13, Jeffries 2-43, Short 3-22, Pearson 6-141; CHS Wright 6-86, Worsch 1-6, Thompson 1-5, Pfister-Valdez 2-37, Brasfield 1-16, Silbernagel 1-8
Rushing: Sprague - Davis 21-146, Rodriguez 1-34, Elmore 2-7, Short 1-0, Smith 2-3, Hill 3-18; CHS - Worsch 17-57, Steeves 5-39, Wright 1-4