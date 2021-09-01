Prep football: Veteran lines, quarterback lead way for Corvallis

“He’s just like a coach on the field with us. We can ask him questions and he’ll know exactly what we need to do,” Thompson said. “A lot of times young guys get in and don’t quite know what to do and he’ll tell them.”

Added coach McGowan: “He understands our offense really well. He has a lot of freedom to check out of plays or run what he wants to run, too. He’s going to be a really good weapon for us on offense.”

Thompson is making the transition from running back to tight end, a position at he played previously and is glad to be returning to this season. He’s credited with being a quality receiver and run blocker.

Also catching passes for the Spartans this season will be a pair of senior wide receivers. Coach McGowan describes Carson Wright as an athletic player who is also a defensive back. Peyton Silbernagel will have an increased offensive role this fall. He plays linebacker on defense.

Junior Toby Worsch will be the team’s primary running back. At 5-10, 205, he’s a “big, physical running back” who got more carries toward the end of the spring season, coach McGowan said.

Steeves says Worsch shows no fear and that he’s ready to get the job done.