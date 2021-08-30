Prep football: Veteran RedHawks look for winning season in 2021

Sophomores have filled South Albany football’s starting lineups in large numbers the past two seasons, resulting in some difficult results on the scoreboard as the players went through learning and growth processes at the varsity level.

The 2021 campaign provides a drastic change, and the RedHawks are ready to take advantage of their experience.

“I think we want to prove that we’re not just the stomping mat. That we can actually do some of the stomping ourselves,” said junior Kaden Younger, who will start his second season at quarterback.

Co-head coach Jeff Louber liked what he saw from his team when it gathered after an unusually quick turnaround following the late finish to the 2020-21 athletic year in the state.

More than 40 players turned out on average to work out four days a week, both in the weight room and on the field. Once practice officially started, that number grew to 65 to 70, which will allow South to field two teams this fall.

“Our kids worked really, really hard in the weight room. I have a crew this year that’s committed to being the best version of themselves that they can be. I’m really excited this season,” said Louber, who will share coaching duties with David Younger.