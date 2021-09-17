Prep football: West Albany defense finishes off 21-9 win against Dallas

Dallas was stopped on downs at its own 34 on its next possession, but West was unable to turn the opportunity into points.

Person, the center of the Dragons’ offense, finished with 61 rushing yards on 20 carries and five catches for 18 yards.

“Really just watching the guards,” Bulldog lineman Carson Benedict said of the key to slowing down Person. “The guards kind of took us to the ball. As long as we stayed and did our assignments, it was basically right to them.”

For the better part of two games, West has had to get creative trying to run the ball.

Starting running back Marcus Allen went down early in last week’s game at Canby with a leg injury. Teammate Anthony Vestal stepped up and finished with 40 yards on 12 carries.

Friday, the Bulldogs spread the ball around, led by Houston’s three carries for 37 yards and Hart-McNally’s seven attempts for 26 yards. Vestal was bottled up for 3 yards on seven carries. Allen didn’t play but was on the sideline.

“We’re searching for the right thing,” Mehl said. “We want to run the ball and we want to play good defense, so we’ve got to control the ball on offense but still get the big plays that we’re needing to hit for us to be the team that we need to be late.”