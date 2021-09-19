Prep football: Worsch carries Spartans past Raiders

Corvallis High junior Toby Worsch ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night as the Spartans defeated Crescent Valley High, 40-15, in a Mid-Willamette Conference rivalry game.
Worsch carried the ball 33 times as several Spartan drives took big chunks off the clock.
“I love my O-line, they’re so good. Best O-line in the conference,” Worsch said.
He admitted that he does get tired when the carries start to add up, but said he has to push through it.
“I can’t feel the tiredness. I can’t let that happen. I’d be letting my teammates down,” Worsch said.
With the Raider defense working hard to slow the run, the visiting Spartans also found some openings in the passing game. Senior quarterback Carter Steeves connected with senior wideout Carson Wright on two scoring passes, one for 21 yards and another for 41 yards.
Steeves finished with 146 yards passing as he completed 17 of 30 attempts. Wright had three catches for 67 yards and Nathan Thompson added four receptions for 68 yards.
The Spartans opened the scoring with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that took nearly 8 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. Worsch capped the drive with his first touchdown run.
The Raiders struck back with a quick scoring drive highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Rocco McClave to senior tight end Jake Leibelt.
The Spartans took control of the game in the second quarter as Steeves found Wright for a pair of touchdown passes and Worsch capped a 5-minute drive with a 1-yard plunge.
The Spartans took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Worsch’s third touchdown of the night stretched the Spartans’ lead to 34-7.
Both defenses tightened up for the rest of the quarter and each unit created a turnover. Corvallis junior defensive back Trey Johnson picked off McClave on a deep route. On the next possession, Parker got his hands on a pass from Steeves.
The teams traded scores in the fourth quarter. The Raiders put together a nine-play, 78-yard scoring drive early in the quarter. Crescent Valley converted a fourth and 1 to keep the drive alive as McClave found Parker for a 7-yard gain. McClave finished the drive with a run around the right edge for the touchdown as the Raiders trailed 34-15.
Worsch’s final touchdown of the night provided the final margin.
For the Raiders, McClave completed 11 of 18 passes for 196 yards. He found Parker 10 times for 47 yards, while Leibelt caught five passes for 94 yards.
Senior Mohamed El-Shenawy found some tough yards up the middle as he led the Raiders with 59 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
Corvallis (2-1, 1-0 MWC) will host Central on Friday. Crescent Valley (1-2, 0-1 MWC) will host West Albany on Friday.
Corvallis 40, Crescent Valley 15
Corvallis 8 20 6 6 — 40
Crescent Valley 7 0 0 8 — 15
First quarter
CHS — Worsch 8 run (Worsch run), 3:01
CV — Leibelt 35 pass from McClave (Parker kick), 2:09
Second quarter
CHS — Wright 21 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick), 9:25
CHS — Wright 41 pass from Steeves (PAT failed), 7:38
CHS — Worsch 1 run (Vingelen kick), :42
Third quarter
CHS — Worsch 2 run (PAT failed), 5:48
Fourth quarter
CV — McClave 1 run (Leibelt from McClave), 8:09
CHS — Worsch 3 run (PAT failed), 3:33
Individual statistics
Passing: CHS — Steeves 17-30-1-146; CV — McClave 11-18-1-196
Receiving: CHS — Thompson 4-68, Wright 3-67, Brasfield 1-42, Silbernagel 1-15, Worsch 1-1, Johnson 1-3; CV — Leibelt 5-94, Parker 10-47, Abernathy 1-4, Raab 1-1
Rushing: CHS — Worsch 33-232, Steeves 5-33; CV — El-Shenawy 10-59, Parker 4-21, McClave 3-12