Prep girls basketball: Bulldogs' defense comes through in win against RedHawks

“We were just trying not to foul because we had been fouling all game and just trying to get stops,” Bailey said. “I just knew that if I put pressure on them without fouling that they would be panicked because they were trying to get the points up and so I just put the pressure and got those steals.”

Ball said the Bulldogs were overly amped up and jittery at the start of the game but eventually settled down.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that when it’s a rivalry game it’s always a little jittery,” Ball said. “But in the fourth quarter we pulled it together and were more disciplined than in the other quarters and that’s what really helped us.”

The Bulldogs came out with a suffocating press and half-court defense that caught the RedHawks flat-footed in the first quarter.

West jumped out to a 10-0 lead and finished the first leading 15-5. The RedHawks didn’t get on the board until there was 3 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the quarter.