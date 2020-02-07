Prep girls basketball: Crescent Valley breaks through with win at West Albany

All eyes in Mid-Willamette girls basketball are on the standings and the chase that’s well underway for the four 5A state playoff berths that the conference will receive with the conclusion of the regular season at the end of the month.

Crescent Valley secured its spot in the hunt Friday night with a 56-46 win at No. 9 West Albany.

Ana McClave had a game-high 22 points for the Raiders (9-9, 5-5), who struggled down the stretch at the free-throw line but made just enough to hold off the Bulldogs (11-7, 5-5).

Silverton is the MWC front runner, with Lebanon, Central and Corvallis all in the mix along with CV and West. The conference could get a fifth spot in the 16-team OSAA bracket if its fifth-place team has a better power ranking than the Midwestern League’s No. 5 when the regular season concludes.

CV got its first win Friday against any of the other contenders. Outside a 16-point loss to Silverton, the four remaining defeats were by 10 points or fewer.

“It feels great because I knew we had it in us. It’s good and it builds our confidence,” McClave said.

Gabby Bland and Ellie Herber added 10 points apiece for the Raiders. Lily Ruiz had 17 and Sarah Ball and Brooklyn Strandy eight each for the Bulldogs.