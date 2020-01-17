Prep girls basketball: Prechel leads Corvallis past West Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis pushed the lead as many as 15 points during the second quarter, but the Bulldogs began to chip away early in the second half. Sarah Ball opened the half with a layup for West and then Lily Ruiz knocked down a corner 3 to cut the Corvallis lead to 36-32.

“Lily came off the bench and ignited us a little bit in the third quarter,” West coach Shawn Stinson said. “(Lyndsay Bailey) was doing a good job for us in the first half, and then I put both of them in together and they just upped the ante a little bit defensively.”

Shortly after, Dazey picked up her fourth foul for the Spartans and headed to the bench. She returned with 26 seconds left in the quarter, but less than a minute into the fourth quarter she picked up her fifth personal and fouled out of the game.

“We have a lot of trust in a player like Anna,” Miller said. “I think that’s one of the things that stands out to me about this game — we found a way to be successful without her. She’s been our unheralded star. She can shoot the ball and can score, but she wants to defend the best player on the other team. … Things didn’t go the way we wanted with four fouls, but we had to have her out there. She’s a great player.”