Prep girls basketball: Prechel leads Corvallis past West Albany

The Corvallis High girls basketball team was reduced to playing much of Friday’s game without two of its top players, and for much of the evening, the Spartans were badly out-rebounded.
And yet, none of that mattered, thanks to an electric offensive performance from Elka Prechel.
Prechel, a sophomore wing, knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points to help the No. 5-ranked Spartans top No. 8 West Albany 67-59 on the road.
“It always helps when she’s shooting it like that,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “She’s a great shooter and we have to find her. When we keep looking for her and we find her, there’s a lot of success for us.”
Corvallis starting guard Ruby Krebs got into early foul trouble, as did starting wing Anna Dazey. But that did little to slow the Spartans as Prechel buried four shots from downtown in the first half to push Corvallis jumped out to a 36-27 halftime lead.
“I mean, shooters shoot,” Prechel said with a smile. “That’s on my teammates for setting me up — they did a really great job of that tonight and that’s why I was open.”
Prechel hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions near the end of the first quarter to give the Spartans a 14-5 lead and then scored on a jumper 30 seconds later to make it an 11-point margin.
Corvallis pushed the lead as many as 15 points during the second quarter, but the Bulldogs began to chip away early in the second half. Sarah Ball opened the half with a layup for West and then Lily Ruiz knocked down a corner 3 to cut the Corvallis lead to 36-32.
“Lily came off the bench and ignited us a little bit in the third quarter,” West coach Shawn Stinson said. “(Lyndsay Bailey) was doing a good job for us in the first half, and then I put both of them in together and they just upped the ante a little bit defensively.”
Shortly after, Dazey picked up her fourth foul for the Spartans and headed to the bench. She returned with 26 seconds left in the quarter, but less than a minute into the fourth quarter she picked up her fifth personal and fouled out of the game.
“We have a lot of trust in a player like Anna,” Miller said. “I think that’s one of the things that stands out to me about this game — we found a way to be successful without her. She’s been our unheralded star. She can shoot the ball and can score, but she wants to defend the best player on the other team. … Things didn’t go the way we wanted with four fouls, but we had to have her out there. She’s a great player.”
But even after Dazey’s departure, the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage. The Corvallis lead never shrunk to less than seven in the fourth quarter and Prechel’s final 3-pointer of the night made it 55-44, essentially pushing the game out of reach.
Sevennah Van De Riet finished with 14 points for Corvallis and Daniela Dursch-Smith added 11. McKenzie Kosmicki led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Ball had 13 and Bailey chipped in 10.
With the win, the Spartans improved to 11-2 on the season and 4-1 in Mid-Willamette Conference play, while the Bulldogs dropped to 9-4 and 4-2. Corvallis now owns wins against three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the latest OSAA 5A coaches poll.
“I think we’re feeling pretty good, but we always have more work to do,” Corvallis guard Ava Prechel said. “We’re always getting better. We don’t underestimate anyone.”