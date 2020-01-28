Prep girls basketball: Spartans fall short against Panthers after scoreless second quarter

A second quarter to forget and an inability to bounce back from adversity cost Corvallis High on Tuesday night.
On top of trying to slow down a future NCAA Division I player.
The fifth-ranked Spartans went scoreless in the second and No. 10 Central’s Meagan Mendazona put up 33 points in the visiting Panthers’ 55-37 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.
“I think they had the fire and the momentum and we didn’t, and we didn’t have the urgency to get it back,” said Corvallis junior wing Anna Dazey, who had a team-high 13 points.
A zero on the scoreboard in the second period put the Spartans (11-4, 4-3) down 20-12 at halftime. They rallied in the third to cut it to five behind two conventional three-point plays from Dazey and an Elka Prechel 3-pointer.
But Central (8-7, 5-2) answered with the next 14 points, including 10 from Mendazona, who has signed with Utah State, to go ahead by 19 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
Corvallis got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
“I think you saw it throughout the game … bad body language,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said of what he saw from his team. “I think it was not our usual energy and effort and you could see that out on the court manifest itself. I think that makes us a step slower. It’s hard to get to loose balls, trying to get rebounds. Central did those things.”
Prechel added eight points and Ruby Krebs seven for the Spartans, who have now lost two straight after winning four straight conference games.
Mendazona and the Panthers jumped out to an early lead, going ahead 8-4 on six points from the senior guard.
Two Sevennah Van De Riet free throws and an Elka Prechel 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Spartans their first lead at 9-8.
A Dazey foul shot followed by an outside jumper from Dazey extended the advantage. Mendazona’s layup in the closing seconds of the first quarter left Corvallis ahead 12-10.
Central started quickly again in the second, with baskets from Emily Cole from outside and Mendazona inside in the first 80 seconds of the period gave the momentum to the visitors.
Kennedy Kantola’s free throw with 5:08 to the half made it a 7-0 Central start in the second.
Mendazona had 12 points at halftime. Dazey was tasked with trying to slow her down in the Spartans’ man-to-man defense.
“She was amazing. She had a counter move for everything. Super hard to guard,” Dazey said. “I have mad respect for her. She’s a great player. She played well tonight.”
Corvallis was without senior post Daniela Dursch-Smith, one of the team’s top players, who took the game off to rest. Miller said the move was made to be “cautious and careful.”
Added Dazey: “She’s a leader for us, on and off the floor. She talks, she brings great body language, great intensity.”
The Spartans, with nine conference games left, are in a six-team race for four or possibly five 5A state playoff berths. The MWC gets four automatic berths in the OSAA round of 16, and a final spot goes to the team with the better OSAA ranking between the fifth-place teams in the Mid-Willamette and Midwestern League.
Corvallis plays Friday at South Albany to finish the first half of the league schedule.
“We get a second life even though we’ve had some losses and I’m excited to get revenge on some teams,” Dazey said.