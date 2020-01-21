Prep girls basketball: Spartans show potential again to compete with top teams

But that’s where Silverton’s experience took over.

The Foxes answered with the next nine points, on two conventional three-point plays and a Paige Traeger 3-pointer, in 52 seconds of game time to push the lead back to 15.

Corvallis would get no closer than 13 from there, while Silverton would lead by as many as 33 late in the game.

“It definitely shows us that we’re within reach of being a top-tier team,” said Dursch-Smith, a senior post whose team had won four straight. “Just got to keep the body language positive and get everybody involved. We started looking at the scoreboard and not taking one play at a time. They went on a little run and it showed, because we just fell apart.”

Dursch-Smith scored 10 of her 16 in the first half. Dazey and Krebs added seven points apiece and Ava Prechel five.

Silverton, which beat 6A No. 2 South Medford earlier this month, didn’t make anything easy for Corvallis on offense. The Spartans had just 11 turnovers for the game, but open shots were few and far between.

“Their fundamentals are phenomenal,” Miller said. “They close out. They put a hand up, they move their feet. I think they take pride in defense … and they execute every single time.”