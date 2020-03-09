Prep girls basketball: Tough league schedule helps ready Corvallis for trip to state quarterfinals

The Corvallis High girls basketball team is in the midst of its best campaign in several years and is one of the last eight teams standing in the 5A state playoffs.

And yet, the Spartans finished fifth in their league and spent much of January and February grinding out tough wins in order to earn a spot in the postseason.

Such is life in the Mid-Willamette Conference, where No. 7 Corvallis (17-8, 9-7) nabbed the last automatic playoff bid, yet still had a strong enough resume to get a home game in the first round.

“Our conference is just a gauntlet to get through,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “You can’t say enough about how good the programs in our conference are. … We got five teams in and we could have had six — Crescent Valley is as good as many of the teams that made the playoffs.”

The Spartans hope that constantly battling top-10 opponents has prepared them for the state quarterfinals, where they will face defending champion La Salle Prep (23-3) at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.