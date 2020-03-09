Prep girls basketball: Tough league schedule helps ready Corvallis for trip to state quarterfinals

The Corvallis High girls basketball team is in the midst of its best campaign in several years and is one of the last eight teams standing in the 5A state playoffs.
And yet, the Spartans finished fifth in their league and spent much of January and February grinding out tough wins in order to earn a spot in the postseason.
Such is life in the Mid-Willamette Conference, where No. 7 Corvallis (17-8, 9-7) nabbed the last automatic playoff bid, yet still had a strong enough resume to get a home game in the first round.
“Our conference is just a gauntlet to get through,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “You can’t say enough about how good the programs in our conference are. … We got five teams in and we could have had six — Crescent Valley is as good as many of the teams that made the playoffs.”
The Spartans hope that constantly battling top-10 opponents has prepared them for the state quarterfinals, where they will face defending champion La Salle Prep (23-3) at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.
Corvallis made it there by defeating No. 10 Hillsboro 55-41 last Friday in the first round. The Spartans have just one senior on their roster in starting forward Daniela Dursch-Smith, and they could be set up for plenty of success in the future due to a talented nucleus of players who will be back next season.
You have free articles remaining.
All year long, Corvallis had a goal of making sure Dursch-Smith experienced playing at Gill.
“To get here, I think a lot of them view it as a great send-off for Daniela,” Miller said. “I think it was important to get her here. But also, certainly this is going to be a really good thing for them long-term.”
In No. 2-ranked La Salle Prep, the Spartans will face a team that has as much offensive firepower as any in the state. The Falcons return star junior Addison Wedin, who was a first-team all-tournament selection at state last year, as well as second-team selection Emily Niebergall.
“There’s those two, and then it seems like everybody else on their roster shoots well,” Miller said. “They all handle the ball well. They all defend. It makes it tough, but I think that’s the type of challenge we embrace.”
On the same side of the bracket as the Spartans is MWC rival No. 6 Lebanon (18-6, 13-3), which has a 6:30 p.m. matchup with No. 3 Wilsonville (23-3).
The Warriors finished second in the Mid-Willamette Conference and notched two regular-season wins against the Spartans. To reach the quarterfinals, they delivered a 55-27 win at home on Friday against Pendleton.
In the Wolverines, Lebanon will face an opponent that finished third at state last season and returned many of the key figures from that team. Sophomores Sydney Burns and Emilia Bishop each earned first-team all-tournament honors in 2019, and senior forward Renee Lee is also back.
If both Lebanon and Corvallis win on Tuesday, they would meet in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. A loss for either will send them to a 10:45 a.m. Wednesday game in the consolation bracket.