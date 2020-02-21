Prep girls basketball: Turnovers, missed shots doom Lebanon against Central

The Warriors got the ball back after a Central turnover but they couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Mendazona made two foul shots with 41 seconds left to complete the scoring.

The Warriors threw the ball away with 27 seconds remaining, got the ball back on a Central turnover and missed three shots, two from outside as the clock ticked toward the final buzzer.

“We probably had opportunities that we didn’t find,” Benedict said. “Opportunities that were all over. We talked about it. We were too late or not seeing it.”

Lebanon was two games and seven days removed from a 47-42 home win against league-leading Silverton, handing the currently fourth-ranked Foxes their first Mid-Willamette loss of the season.

Workman said her team played together and followed the reminder they give themselves before every game: don’t play to the scoreboard.

“Every possession we just gave it our all no matter what and it ended up playing off from there,” she said. “Wins bring you together, but I believe the losses unify a team unlike anything else. So we just have to learn from this game and move forward to the next.”

Until Friday, the Warriors had not lost since their previous game against Central, a 57-53 defeat in Independence.