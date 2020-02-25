Prep girls basketball: Warriors pull away from Bulldogs with 21-0 third-quarter run

Lebanon fell behind by seven as McKenzie Kosmicki scored the opening basket of the second half off a Sarah Ball assist.

Miller, a freshman post, finished a conventional three-point play that started the 21-point unanswered outburst that covered a little more than four minutes.

Workman’s three deep balls came in a span of 1:45. Teammate Hollie Johnson added another to make it 37-27 Warriors. Workman then hit Croco for consecutive layins, the first in the halfcourt offense and the next in transition to complete Lebanon’s run.

Strandy’s long 3-point bank shot at the third-quarter buzzer had the Bulldogs back within 11.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Mary really changed her game and allowed the game to come to her in the second half versus kind of pushing things in the first,” Warriors coach Mardy Benedict said. “Then she got everyone else involved in the third, and that was kind of the fun part.”

West got outscored 25-9 in the third and couldn’t get any closer than nine in the fourth.

“We allowed them to get some momentum and we got a little bit undisciplined on offense and defense that let to errors on both sides,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson said. “When you have errors against good teams it’s going to bite you.”