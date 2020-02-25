Prep girls basketball: Warriors pull away from Bulldogs with 21-0 third-quarter run

Bouncing back from an uncharacteristic performance, Lebanon took control Tuesday night and never gave it back.
The Warriors worked some early struggles at West Albany in the opening half before gaining traction.
Mary Workman scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a third quarter that included a 21-0 Lebanon run as the Warriors ran away with a 58-47 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.
Workman, a guard, had five 3s and a game-high 23 points in all as No. 6 Lebanon (15-6, 11-3) got back on track after a 51-47 home loss to Central four days earlier.
“She’s been great moving the ball and she attacks really well,” fellow Warriors senior Ellie Croco said of Workman, who made a school-record nine 3-pointers in a game earlier this season. “With her, teams have to pick their poison. Either she’s going to drain it in their eye from 3 or she’ll beat you off the dribble and pass it off.”
Hallie Jo Miller added 11 points and Croco eight for Lebanon, which clinched its spot in the OSAA 5A 16-team bracket with the victory.
McKenzie Kosmicki had 15 points, Brooklyn Strandy nine and Kendra Kosmicki for No. 7 West Albany (15-8, 9-6) which is still in a good spot to claim one of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic berths in the state playoffs. The Bulldogs finish the league schedule Thursday at Dallas then play at 4A No. 1 Philomath in a Saturday nonleague game.
Lebanon fell behind by seven as McKenzie Kosmicki scored the opening basket of the second half off a Sarah Ball assist.
Miller, a freshman post, finished a conventional three-point play that started the 21-point unanswered outburst that covered a little more than four minutes.
Workman’s three deep balls came in a span of 1:45. Teammate Hollie Johnson added another to make it 37-27 Warriors. Workman then hit Croco for consecutive layins, the first in the halfcourt offense and the next in transition to complete Lebanon’s run.
Strandy’s long 3-point bank shot at the third-quarter buzzer had the Bulldogs back within 11.
“Mary really changed her game and allowed the game to come to her in the second half versus kind of pushing things in the first,” Warriors coach Mardy Benedict said. “Then she got everyone else involved in the third, and that was kind of the fun part.”
West got outscored 25-9 in the third and couldn’t get any closer than nine in the fourth.
“We allowed them to get some momentum and we got a little bit undisciplined on offense and defense that let to errors on both sides,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson said. “When you have errors against good teams it’s going to bite you.”
Lebanon jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the game’s first four-plus minutes behind 3-pointers from Workman, Kylie Steiner and Johnson.
But West quickly found its spark and scored the last 12 points of the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs turned seven Warriors fouls in the first eight minutes into 12 free throws, making nine. The Kosmicki sisters combined for seven of those points.
West took advantage of Croco, the Warriors’ leading post player, spending significant time on the bench after two first-quarter fouls.
Strandy found Ball for a layin that put West ahead 17-13. Strandy then scored the first bucket of the second quarter in transition.
Haley Hargis scored the game’s next five points, including a 3, to pull the visitors within one. But the Bulldogs finished the half on a 6-2 run with scores from Carley Robb, McKenzie Kosmicki and Lydia Creager to lead 25-20 at the break.
“I think we can play with anybody,” Stinson said. “It’s just a matter of staying disciplined throughout the game and keep executing what we know how to do.”
Lebanon goes to Crescent Valley on Friday and completes its regular season next Tuesday hosting North Salem.
The Warriors’ goal is to wrap up a spot in the OSAA rankings that will allow them to host a round-of-16 game next week, with the winner going to Gill Coliseum for the state quarterfinals.
“Last year being able to host was huge and we hope to do the same thing again,” Croco said. “It brings a different energy. And not having to be on a bus for hours is great, too.”