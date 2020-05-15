Prep girls soccer: Corvallis hires Hans Rooding to lead program

But Rooding suffered a serious knee injury when he was 16 that ruined his ambitions of playing the sport at a higher level. He has spent most of his life since then coaching at various age levels within the club while also playing as often as his knee would allow.

The amateur soccer system in Europe differs from that in America in the sense that there is almost zero emphasis on school or university soccer in Europe. Groen Wit ‘62 plays in the fourth Division of Dutch soccer and features 12 seniors teams and 10 junior teams.

“I’m a pretty loyal guy, I stayed with the club my whole life and I’ve coached a lot and coached a lot of different ages,” Rooding said.

When he arrived in Corvallis, Rooding quickly got involved with the Corvallis Soccer Club, where he coached a variety of age groups. The following fall, he began coaching alongside CHS boys head coach Chad Foley and helped lead the Spartans to the 2018 state title.

“The key piece for me is that he can build a relationship with students, and that is huge,” Munoz said. “I feel like the girls are going to buy into what he brings to the table.”